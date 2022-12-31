Skip to main content

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State

It's a Georgia Football Gameday! Georgia will take on Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl in hopes to earn a spot in the National Title game.

After nearly 28 days, the wait is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to do battle in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl. As of now, the Georgia Bulldogs are 6 point favorites to win the game and advance to their 2nd straight National Title appearance. 

Despite the prestige of these 2 teams, this will be just the 2nd time in history that they face each other. The previous meeting was all the way back in 1993 and saw the Bulldogs defeat the Buckeyes 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl. The Bulldogs would love to repeat that same success tonight. 

A win for the Bulldogs would punch their ticket to the National Title game in California and would put them one step closer to becoming the first team since the conception of the playoff to repeat National Title victories. The last team to repeat National Titles was the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2011 and 2012. Kirby Smart was a part of both teams.

While these two teams do share little to no history, it will be an extremely hard fought game as the stakes are higher than ever for the 2 programs. 

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

1F64949F-116C-4FAD-A071-7F707718DC19
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

By SI Staff
221229_JP_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0100
News

Kirby Smart Breaks Down "Biggest Concern" in Facing Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A9802
News

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff

By Jonathan Williams
ADSC00557
News

Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams

By Christian Goeckel
20221230_AJW_FB_CFAPB_HC_PRESS_0611-X3
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Joint Press Conference Prior to Georgia vs Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
20221230_AJW_FB_CFAPB_HC_PRESS_0593-X3
News

Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles

By Evan Crowell
3M6A9805
News

Highlights from Kirby Smart's Final Press Conference Before UGA vs OSU

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 11.00.07 AM
News

Miyan Williams Expected to Play in Peach Bowl

By Christian Kirby II