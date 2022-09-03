Skip to main content

Get Up; It's Gameday! Georgia Opens the Season Against Oregon

Georgia will open its season against Oregon at 3:30 PM (EST) against Oregon.

Get Up; it is Saturday and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to tee it up!

It's finally game day; the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will meet the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks in Atlanta, Georgia, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of this year's Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. Georgia is a 17.5 point favorite.

The Ducks and Dawgs will be the first of two games to be hosted inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia's in-state rival will play No. 4 Clemson Monday at 8 PM (EST) as the two ACC programs do battle on Labor Day weekend. 

This weekend's top-15 matchup will bring a lot of familiarity between the two programs that do not have much history, to begin with. But, first, former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be making his head coaching debut versus his former boss and Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart. 

Secondly, despite not knowing exactly what to expect from the Ducks offensively, projected starting quarterbacks for the Ducks, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is more than familiar with the Bulldogs. Nix holds an 0-3 record as a starting signal-caller against Georgia in his career. 

After transferring from the plains, Nix may finally have a team around him that will give him a chance to finally knock off a team that's gotten the better of him for the past three years. 

For Georgia, fresh off a national championship-winning season, the first time since 1980, a win over the Ducks could be a tone-setter for the year to come, like the win over Clemson did a year ago. 

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

