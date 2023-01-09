Skip to main content

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.3 TCU

It's a Georgia Football Gameday! Georgia will take on TCU in the National Championship in hopes to complete their repeat of National Titles

After 9 days, the National Championship is finally here as the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs plan to do battle in SoFi Stadium. Georgia is currently a 13 point favorite and is expected by many to hoist the trophy for the 2nd year in a row.

This will be the 5th matchup between these 2 programs in a series that Georgia is currently 4-0 in. The last time these 2 teams played was all the way back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl. 

A win for the Bulldogs would make college football history as Georgia would become the 1st team of the College Football Playoff era to win the National Championships in back-to-back seasons. But TCU is no slouch and will do everything in its power to prevent that from being the case.

While the preseason trajectory for these 2 programs was vastly different, their post season dreams will both come to a head tonight as they do battle on the grandest stage of them all.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

