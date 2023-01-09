Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.3 TCU

After 9 days, the National Championship is finally here as the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs plan to do battle in SoFi Stadium. Georgia is currently a 13 point favorite and is expected by many to hoist the trophy for the 2nd year in a row.

This will be the 5th matchup between these 2 programs in a series that Georgia is currently 4-0 in. The last time these 2 teams played was all the way back in 2016 when the Bulldogs defeated TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl.

A win for the Bulldogs would make college football history as Georgia would become the 1st team of the College Football Playoff era to win the National Championships in back-to-back seasons. But TCU is no slouch and will do everything in its power to prevent that from being the case.

While the preseason trajectory for these 2 programs was vastly different, their post season dreams will both come to a head tonight as they do battle on the grandest stage of them all.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023

Monday, January. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

