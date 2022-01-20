Glenn Schumann is Invaluable to Georgia's Success

The NFL draft is just a few months from taking place along with the NFL combine. When it comes to producing next-level talent at the inside linebacker position there is no one better in the business than Georgia's Glenn Schumann.

Upon Kirby Smart's arrival in Athens back in 2016, one of the coaches be brought along with him from Alabama was Coach Schumann who at the time was a grad assistant. Schumann has immediately named the team's inside linebacker coach and then was promoted a couple of seasons later to co-defensive coordinator.

For the last 6 years, Georgia has been one of the best programs at developing players into NFL-caliber athletes, and coach Schumann plays a major role in that.

Since 2018, has helped three of his linebackers get selected in the NFL draft. Those three players being Monty Rice, Tae Crowder, and Roquan Smith who was selected in the first round with the eighth overall pick.

That trend is showing no signs of stopping either as Nakobe Dean, who recently declared for the draft, has a strong possibility of becoming a first-round pick himself after his strong showing during the 2021-22 season.

Along with the developmental side of things, Schumann has also helped a couple of players make program history during their time in Athens.

Prior to Schumann's arrival at the University of Georgia, no linebacker from the program had ever won the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's best collegiate linebacker. Since 2016, the Bulldogs have had two different players win the award, with those two being Roquan Smith (2017) and Nakobe Dean who took home the award this season.

Coach Schumann plays a pivotal role in not just helping develop players talent-wise, but as well as, the cerebral side of things, such as instilling the playbook and helping players under their assignments on the field. Schumann plays a role that is crucial for a program that gets players on the field and contributing as quickly as possible.

The Valdosta, Georgia native has been one of the biggest pieces in helping get Georgia where they are today defensively, and why they consistently boast one of the nation's best defenses every single season.

In conclusion, if you come to Georgia to play linebacker and you start, it is essentially a guarantee that you will be playing on Sundays. Schumann has been doing this for four straight years now, and he is about to make it number five once the 2022 draft is all said and done with.

There is no question about it, Georgia has one of the best in the business in Glenn Schumann.

