Goals for the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs

Spring practice is starting for Georgia football, prompting the question: what do they want to accomplish?

Georgia Football will take the field Monday morning for the first official day of spring practice.

That's the first step in the team's journey to the opening kickoff. Many spots on the depth chart will be secured in both this camp and in the larger summer and fall practices.

This is the most anticipated season for the Bulldogs in over a decade, as the landscape of college football hasn’t been more barren in recent memory. They could secure their first national title since 1980 this season, and heading into spring practice we rank some of the biggest goals the team hopes to accomplish this season.

4. Reclaim Heisman Trophy

Georgia hasn’t brought home the coveted award given to the nation’s most outstanding player since Herschel Walker’s dominant 1982 season. Since that time the award has evolved to favor quarterbacks. There are outliers, such as Alabama's wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Derrick Henry. For the most part, the hardware will go home with the most dominant signal-caller.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have entered the professional ranks, leaving three primary candidates for the award: Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, North Carolina's Sam Howell and JT Daniels. Georgia has a variety of dominant playmakers but Daniels has the best shot to take home the award.

If Daniels can win the award, or even be a finalist for it, Georgia should be in the spot to do everything it has set out to accomplish.

3. Evolve Offensive Style

For years, Georgia has been known as a ground and pound football team, where good defense and low pass attempts win games. That isn’t good enough in today’s game, as the only way to win national titles is to light up the scoreboard.

Even last season, Georgia didn’t pass the ball at the explosive rate of other elite Power-5 teams, leading to two regular-season losses. This year it is up to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Daniels and Georgia's dynamic weapons to put up enough points to contend with the nation’s best.

2. SEC Championship

The winner of the SEC Championship has gone to the College Football Playoff every year since the four-team pool started in 2014. It isn’t the only way in for an SEC team, but it is the only surefire path into the group.

The last time Georgia won the conference was 2017, where it ultimately went onto the national championship game. Not only is this the most well-equipped Bulldogs team of the last five years, but it is also the most wide-open SEC in a long time.

Alabama is reloading, although it will surely be competitive. Plus, Florida lost all of its top talent, meaning the time is now for the Bulldogs.

1. Win the National Championship

This, of course, is the ultimate goal for any team. If achieved, it would power Georgia football for years to come both on the field and on the recruiting trail. It would also cement head coach Kirby Smart as one of the elite coaches in college football.

The common theme of the 1980 team was their returning experience and explosive playmakers. The Bulldogs have both in spades this year, far more than any other elite Power-5 school. This is the year for the Bulldogs and it starts Monday.