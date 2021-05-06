Kemp Signs NIL Bill, What it Means for UGA

Wednesday morning Governor Kemp passed the NIL Bill, which will revolutionize college football recruiting for years to come.

College football recruiting is about to change for the better. Governor Brian Kemp passed the NIL Bill Wednesday morning which will allow college athletes in Georgia to profit off their name.

There has been an ongoing debate for years about whether or not college athletes should be able to profit off their talents while in school. We now appear to have a resolution, as more and more states are passing the bill.

Kemp announced that he would sign the bill in ceremony at the University of Georgia on Thursday. It is said to take effect starting July 1, 2021.

This bill is going to change the landscape of college recruiting for the foreseeable future. It could be the deciding factor in some recruits' decisions, and schools are going to start investing resources into their players' brands.

Georgia’s program under head coach Kirby Smart haven’t been shy about their intentions either. Over the last year, you’ve seen players receiving graphic edits with their own personally designed logos upon them.

We saw some examples of it this spring. UCF allowed players to put their social media handles on the back of their jerseys during their spring game. Schools are handing out edits advertising recruits social media accounts.

Expect to see new schools at the top of the recruiting rankings every year. USC, Miami, Texas, and other schools haven’t had steady success in recruit as of late, but that’s subject to change soon.

Obviously the elite programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson will be able to advertise their players just as well as other schools, with the advantages that consistent success on Saturdays.

However, there will be several new faces in the game because the best places to market yourself at this moment are California, Texas, and the Southeast.

We don't know what this will look like yet. Will we see quarterback JT Daniels in a Doritos commercial? Would quarterback Trevor Lawrence have gotten a shoe deal?

EA Sports announced in December that in a few years time they will be continuing their college football video game series.

The game was disbanded because the NIL bill was not in place, but more and more states are passing this bill. Because of this the game was allowed to start back up, and it is possible we could see a player star in commercials and photo shoots as the cover athlete.

We are entering a time in college football where player mobility is at an all time high, and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. And now, there’s set to be millions of dollars poured into the advertising of athletes.

Buckle up, folks.