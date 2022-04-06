It's been a crazy past twelve months for the now-former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Whether it be that just this time last year Pickens was dealing with a torn ACL he suffered during Georgia's spring practice. Fast-forwarding months later, to the Hoover, Alabama, product making a 52-yard catch in the national championship game against Alabama just before turning his attention to the NFL Combine. He ran a shocking 4.43 forty-yard dash time and boosted his stock even more.

Due to the injury suffered early on during Georgia's spring practice, Pickens only played in four games in 2021 and mainly served in a limited role as Georgia didn't have to rely on the former five-star receiver as much as they had in the past due to the emergence of young talent like Brock Bowers, Adonai Mitchell, and Ladd McConkey.

Despite the limited tape, Pickens still proved many doubters wrong as he didn't seem to lose a step from the ACL injury as he reeled in five receptions for 107 yards, averaging 21.4 yards per reception in the process. Considering the injury he suffered, combining the strong finish to his college career and the standout performance at the NFL Combine, Pickens seems to be rising on many draft boards in an already stacked wide receiver class.

On Tuesday, SI's Packers Central reported that the Green Bay Packers, one of many teams looking for a receiver in the Draft, are set to host George Pickens on a pre-draft visit this week. According to Huber, this is consistent with the fact that the Packers met with Pickens at the Combine and are now taking another step in showing their potential interest in the former Bulldog.

Green Bay is looking to replace Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders this offseason after Adams indicated that he would not play on the franchise tag, and veteran NFL receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who left in free agency.

After resigning reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a multiyear contract extension, the Packers lost two of his biggest playmakers in the same offseason. Picking up a receiver in the Draft like George Pickens, who most notably said Adams was a receiver, he would like to model his game after, could go a long way in repairing any damage to the already tumultuous relationship between the front office and Rodgers.

