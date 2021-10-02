Halftime Notes: Georgia v. Arkansas

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook from the Dawg's first half against Arkansas. For live updates of the second half Click Here.
- The Dawgs came out swinging with a 75-yard opening drive for a touchdown. This half is the best Dawgs run game has looked all season.
- The crowd is a huge factor early on. The Razorback's offense suffered back-to-back false starts as they lined up to run their first play.
- Georgia's defense is as dominant as ever. They have been rushing to the football. Arkansas was able to find a little success late in the first quarter, but the Dawg's defense was able to rally.
- Special Teams has been a killer for Arkansas this game. A blocked punt gave the Dawgs a free touchdown, and the Razorbacks missed a field goal. This is on top of a muffed kickoff return that forced them to start from inside their 15.
- On top of their special teams, woes penalties were a major issue for Arkansas. The Razorbacks had penalties for 5 yards in the first half.
- Georgia's offense seemed to sputter to end the half. The blocking seemed to regress. It will be something to monitor for the rest of the game.
Key Stats
Stetson Bennett: 4/7, 54 yards
Georgia Running Backs: 24 carries for 116 yards. 5.5 YPC
Georgia Defense: 0 points and just 78 yards allowed.
