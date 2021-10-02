Halftime Notes: Georgia v. Arkansas

We are through the first half of the top-10 Matchup between Georgia and Arkansas. We'll give the news and notes from the first half of play.

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook from the Dawg's first half against Arkansas. For live updates of the second half Click Here.

The Dawgs came out swinging with a 75-yard opening drive for a touchdown. This half is the best Dawgs run game has looked all season.

The crowd is a huge factor early on. The Razorback's offense suffered back-to-back false starts as they lined up to run their first play.

Georgia's defense is as dominant as ever. They have been rushing to the football. Arkansas was able to find a little success late in the first quarter, but the Dawg's defense was able to rally.

Special Teams has been a killer for Arkansas this game. A blocked punt gave the Dawgs a free touchdown, and the Razorbacks missed a field goal. This is on top of a muffed kickoff return that forced them to start from inside their 15.

On top of their special teams, woes penalties were a major issue for Arkansas. The Razorbacks had penalties for 5 yards in the first half.

Georgia's offense seemed to sputter to end the half. The blocking seemed to regress. It will be something to monitor for the rest of the game.

Key Stats

Stetson Bennett: 4/7, 54 yards

Georgia Running Backs: 24 carries for 116 yards. 5.5 YPC

Georgia Defense: 0 points and just 78 yards allowed.

