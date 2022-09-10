The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook on the first half of play from Georgia versus Samford.

Malaki Starks, the freshman starting at safety for Georgia today

When Adonai Mitchell entered the tent, Jackson Meeks came off the bench to replace him as he picked up his first reception of the year picking up a first down.

The redzone offense was a little off to start the game; Bennett missed a few throws, as both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could not corral the football in the endzone.

Georgia ultimately would settle for two field goals in the redzone in the first half.

The Georgia offensive line is still shuffling through its personnel as Amarius Mims took the field at right tackle for Georgia's third offensive drive.

Stetson Bennett continues to show he has NFL-level arm talent as he scrambled out right and connected with Ladd McConkey on a 37-yard strike

Bennett found eleven different receivers

Both young receivers Dillon Bell and Jackson Meeks recorded catches in the first half. Bell, a name many talked about throughout fall camp as a potential freshman breakout, hauled in his first career touchdown pass.

Georiga continues to play fast after explosive plays. Every time there's a momentum-swinging play, Georgia's offense is quick to the line of scrimmage and snapping the football.

The story of the first half, however, continues to be Georgia's suffocating defensive performances. Only 49 total yards for the Samford Bulldogs in the first half, Georgia's defensive performance through six quarters makes you wonder how they've managed to replace the loss of 8 NFL players from a year ago on the defense alone.

Georgia leads 30-0 at the half.

