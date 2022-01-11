Halftime Notes: National Championship Game

We are through one half of football in the national championship, with Georgia down 9-6.

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook from the Dawg's first half against Alabama. For live updates of the second half Click Here.

These are quick hitters, meant to give you all of the necessary information, and get you back to your game day activities.

Alabama comes out early with two runs, one up the middle for a gain of two and one to the outside that gained six. Bama continues to attack the edge with a pass to the flats to Slade Bolden for a first down.

Respecting the middle of Georgia's defense, Alabama continues to attack the edge with screens and pitches to the outside.

Through the first drive, Georgia is still giving cushion, not near as last time

A costly delay of game penalty costs Georgia a third and short, helping the Alabama defense get off the field on Georgia's first drive.

Georgia's defense is consistently bringing five or sometimes six rushers on third downs, playing Alabama in man coverage. A rush from Dean and Walker help Georgia get off the field on the second Alabama possession.

Two straight run calls force Georgia into a third and nine, no one to throw too again as Bennett throws it away.

Georgia takes their first deep shot of the game up the seam to George Pickens and completes it to the star wide receiver.

Georgia is shooting themselves in the foot with penalties.

Georgia is running into a brick wall upfront in the run game against the interior of Alabama's front seven. Georgia's run game through their first three drives is doing more damage than helping

A busted coverage up the seam of Georgia's defense lets up a Bryce Young bomb for 40-yards

Alabama's drive stalls out after Williams left the field, Georgia's pressure on third down continues to affect Bryce Young and the Alabama passing game. Georgia is mixing it up from where it comes, they'll walk up both inside backers and bring it off the edge and vice versa.

Georgia's penalties cost the Bulldogs another offensive possession.

Monken is "eatting his veggies" running it on first down consistently despite the lack of yardage



Georgia content to take a three-point deficit into half

Alabama leads 9-6 at half

