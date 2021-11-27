Halftime Notes: Georgia Gains a Weapon But Loses Another

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Halftime Observation: Georgia-Georgia Tech

    Georgia leads rival Georgia Tech 24-0 at halftime.
    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are up 24 to 0 on in-state rival GerSo, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. 

    Let's find out what we have today:

    • George Pickens is back. Georgia opted to send out the star wide receiver on the first drive of the game to signal his return
    • Kearis Jackson exited the game early with a rib injury and will not return. 
    • Bennett is working the quick passing early to success.  
    • Bennett connected with Bowers for a 77-yard touchdown pass, flashing the athleticism that's been on display all year, also proving the Mackey award wrong.
    • Georgia's decision to allow the pass rushers to rush vertically and break contain is paying off again, Georgia's speed off the edge has given everyone trouble and has continued to do as much today against Georgia Tech. 
    • Tech took advantage of Georgia's aggressiveness on defense, finding success up the middle in the run game and even in the screen game. 
    • Once Georgia put back in the first-team defensive line, the drive stalled out

