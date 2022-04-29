What Happened with Nakobe Dean? When Will He Be Drafted

A defense that produced five first-round draft picks on Thursday night as the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas didn't hear its leader's name called.

Georgia's defense allowed a college football best 10.2 points per game, 4.6 points fewer than the second-best defense in the country.

Travon Walker (1), Jordan Davis (13), Quay Walker (22), Devonte Wyatt (28), and Lewis Cine (32), all went in the first round, an NFL Draft record for most players drafted from one defense in the history of the draft.

Though, there's a shocking name missing. A name that most who watched Georgia's historic defense in 2022, would tell you was arguably the best player of them all.

Nakobe Dean.

Why wasn't the Butkus Award Winner, three-year contributor, consensus first-team All-American, and national champion Nakobe Dean drafted in the first round on Thursday night? What caused such a slide? And when will Dean hear his name called Friday night?

Size Wins

Quay Walker was the first linebacker off the board in this draft for a reason. The 6'4, 240 pound, 4.5 running linebacker prospect is extremely appetizing for NFL scouting departments in 2022's version of football. The combination of the spread offense entering the NFL and tight ends with immense athleticism has placed value on length and athleticism at the linebacker position.

Testing Concerns

There were plenty of questions about the data points that were provided on Nakobe Dean coming into the draft. No one truly knew his top-end speed due to injuries during the training process keeping him from performing at both the combine and UGAs pro day.

Despite the lack of "NFL size" for the position, what made the difference for Nakobe Dean in his junior season, was his improvement as a pass rusher, specifically as a blitzer. Georgia's ability to send five, sometimes six pass rushers after the quarterback proved to be a major factor in bottling up Bryce Young in the national championship game.

Traits over Tape

Picture the NFL Draft as a stock exchange. Investors are searching for stocks they can place investments in, and most investment strategies are a balance between risky and safe. Meaning, that most NFL organizations are looking for higher ceiling prospects in the first round, they are betting on traits more so than tape.

So, the NFL views Nakobe Dean likely as a safe stock, but not one that may produce first-round caliber return on investment. Teams are seemingly much more willing to take a calculated risk on players like Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd who are both 6'3+, 230+, and run in the sub 4.6 range. The traits. That's what the NFL just told you they value.

As for when he will be drafted, he's now the hottest commodity at the top of the second round. It won't be long on Friday evening before you hear Dean's name called. And knowing Nakobe Dean, he's likely going to have a second suit prepared and that electric Mississippi smile on his face.

