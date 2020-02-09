Georgia Football: How Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine Improve their Draft Stock

The Georgia Football program continues to be a pipeline for NFL talent. There are only a couple of programs across the country that have produced more NFL talent than UGA over the past decade, but the argument can be made that no program has had more impactful players drafted than Georgia.

This year the Bulldogs have a whopping ten players headed to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Here is what they must do to improve their draft stock.



Andrew Thomas • OT • 6'5 320 • Projection - RD 1

There isn't a whole lot that Andrew Thomas can do to improve his draft stock. The two time All-American is already a serious candidate to be selected in the top five and could be the first tackle to come off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. What would solidify his position is a strong showing in the bench press. There is zero question that Thomas possesses the lateral quickness to keep edge rushers from turning the corner. Should he prove to be as strong as he plays, he should be a top-five pick, and a day one NFL starter.

RB, D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift • RB • 5'9 215 • Projection - RD 1

The explosive D'Andre Swift, a two-time All-SEC performer, is projected to be the first running back selected and a possible late first-round draft pick. There is no doubt that D'Andre Swift has the change of direction ability to shake approaching tacklers out of their cleats. Very few scouts list a weakness for him, other than possible durability concerns. Shockingly, analyst Johah Tuls of The Draft Network, feels that Swift "doesn't possess elite top-end speed." Having watched him for three years, I am stunned by that assessment. A 40 yard dash time, around or better than the 4.43 he reportedly ran coming out of high school, should shut the door on that, and propel D'Andre Swift into the middle of the first round.

Looked plenty fast here...

Jake Fromm • QB • 6'2 220 • Projection - RD 2-3

Opinions vary on Jake Fromm, but one thing can't be argued, the fact that he is a winner. After sporting a 35-7 record as the Georgia Bulldogs starting signal-caller, he is expected to be drafted no earlier than the late second-round range.

The throwing portion of the Combine is where Jake Fromm can improve his standing on team's draft boards. Particularly by displaying great accuracy. Jake Fromm has a good arm, but not a cannon, like some quarterbacks in this class. There were timing difficulties in the Georgia Bulldogs offense this season. Fromm worked with an entirely new corps of receivers, resulting in a career-low 60.8 completion percentage.

Making every single throw on target at the combine, could quiet any concerns of his accuracy, and possibly propel him into the late first round.

Isaiah Wilson • OT • 6'7 345 • Projection - RD 2-3

The massive Isaiah Wilson is projected to be a late second-round pick. He should test well in the strength portion of the NFL Combine. If there is any weakness in Isaiah's game, it would be dealing with speed rushers, coming off the edge. A good performance in the agility drills, in particular the shuttle drill, would show teams that he is capable of sliding his feet to protect the quarterback. This would improve Wilson's draft stock tremendously, possibly pushing him into the early second round, on the path to a starting job at the next level.

Solomon Kindley • OG • 6'4 335 • Projection - RD 4

Similar to his teammate Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Kindley is another hulking Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman. He's strong at the point of attack but will have to prove that strength by putting up a good number of reps in the weight lifting portion of the Combine event. Displaying great short-area quickness in the shuttle drill also would really make scouts and general managers take notice of Kindley. This could boost the UGA stalwart into the middle or late third round.

Solly will mostly have to prove that he has the feet to pass protect at the next level. I don't think any draft evaluators have many questions about his ability in the run game, or at least they shouldn't.

J.R. Reed • S • 6'1 194 • Projection - RD 6

J.R. Reed is the only UGA defensive player, who was invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. He has been as solid as it gets as a Georgia Bulldogs safety. People have been doubting the former three-star recruit, due to his lack of size and elite athletic ability, for his entire career.

There are several ways that the projected sixth-round pick can improve his draft standing. Reed is going to have to do his best to silence the questions about his limited athletic profile by testing well in the explosive drills (i.e. forty, shuttles, broad jump, and vertical jump.) This could convince NFL executives, that Reed has the ability to play strong safety at the next level, despite being undersized.

A great time in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill would prove to NFL teams, that Reed can play free safety as a professional. Should he post great times in all of those events, J.R. Reed could be selected as high as the late fourth round.

Lawrence Cager • WR • 6'5 220 • Projection - UnDr

This year's class of wide receivers is a tough one for Lawrence Cager to crack, as it is projected to be the deepest in recent years. Thus far most draft experts predict him to go unselected in this year's draft. Good times in the three-cone drill and the shuttle could ease worries that NFL scouting personnel have about his ability to gain separation from defensive backs. A great vertical leap, combined with a display of great hands in the receiver drills, would mean that times have to consider selecting him, with thoughts of making him a red zone target for their offense.

At this point, it's going to take a strong showing to at least make scouts want to re-evaluate the tape from Cager. But most importantly, Cager is going to have to show in the medical examines that he has a clean bill of health, at least one clean enough to invest in.

Rodrigo Blankenship • Kicker • 6'1 217 • Projection - UnDr

Rodrigo Blankenship is the 2019 Lou Graza Award winner, and an All-Time favorite of Georgia Football fans everywhere. Hot Rod does everything you could ask for a kicker, from booming 50 plus yard field goals, to consistently blasting kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, and making all 200 extra points he attempted in his career.

NFL teams rarely draft kickers, but if a kicker is to be drafted, Rodrigo Blankenship or Keith Duncan will be the selection. Outperforming Duncan and a dazzling display of made field goals from beyond 50 yards, is the best path from Rodrigo Blankenship, to hear his name called on day three of the NFL Draft.

Brian Herrien • RB • 6'0 209 • Projection - UnDr

Brian Herrien is a gritty, hard worker who finally worked his way into significant playing time with the Georgia Bulldogs during his senior season. He's not known for being an incredible athlete, so surpassing some of his peers in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill will be paramount. Honestly, it will be a tough path for Herrien, but if he can surprise teams by showing them he's a better athlete than he's given credit for, and convince NFL executives that he can be a core special teams player, Brian Herrien can beat the odds once again

Charlie Woerner • TE • 6'5 245 • Projection - UnDr

Charlie Woerner is a solid tight end, who improved his blocking at UGA on a yearly basis. He is a long shot to be drafted, largely due to his inability to gain separation at the NFL level. Woerner needs to have an exceptional showing in nearly every category if he is to crack round seven of the NFL Draft.

Showing to be strong with great hands, would make a case that he could be a team's number two tight end. Charlie Woerner needs to prove that he blocks well at the point of attack and catches the ball when teams focus their defensive attention elsewhere. Pursuing teams that he can be a special teams' asset will also be very important for the Georgia Bulldogs' tight end.

The likelihood of all ten UGA Combine invitees being selected in this year's draft is low. However, with strong combine showings, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility, to see as many as eight Dawgs selected this year. Regardless of the number, Georgia Football will continue to be a premium provider of professional football talent.