Skip to main content

How Daijun Edwards Fits into Georgia's Offensive Gameplan this Season

How does Georgia running back Daijun Edwards fit into the Bulldogs' offensive gameplan this season?

For over almost two decades now, Georgia has featured some of the best running back tandems in the country. Gurley and Marshall, Chubb and Michel, Swift and Holyfield, White and Cook. Now McIntosh and Milton look to be the ones leading the charge heading into the upcoming season.   

The players standing behind those duos are not often taken into account. In this year's case, Daijun Edwards looks to be the man who will be the third running back rotating into the mix for the Bulldogs. Edwards is heading into a similar situation that D'Andre Swift once held in 2017. The the. freshmen Swift played behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, as did Nick Chubb as he played behind Todd Gurley and Nick Marshall.

Most teams only feature two running backs at most, so it might be hard to picture how a third running back would fit into an offensive gameplan, but it's evident at Georgia that if you prove yourself in practice, you'll eventually find your way onto the football field. Especially at running back. 

In 2021, Kenny McIntosh served as the team's third option and received 58 carries; in 2019, it was Zamir White with 78 carries, and Brian Herrien with 50 carries in 2018.  

Over the past two seasons, Edwards has served more as a fourth-quarter grinder for the Bulldogs. Checking in late when the football game is under control, and they need a guy to go in, grind out some yards, and kill the clock. 

Now with Edwards taking a few steps up on the depth chart with the departures of White and Cook, there's a good chance he sees an uptick in usage. 

Edwards is a very physical rusher who fights through the first sight of contact, pushing the pile for every yard, while also possessing a lot of patience behind the line of scrimmage as well. All of these traits can be found during a drive against South Carolina in 2020 when the Gamecocks were served eight straight minutes of Edwards pounding the rock late in the ball game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He may not be the most prolific running back in the bunch or flash like all of the future NFL draft picks do, but he makes the most of every rep and consistently produces on offense. 

As to how he fits into Georgia's offensive gameplan, his number will more than likely be called in moments where Milton and McIntosh could use a breather for a few plays. It might sound like grunt work, but there's a lot of value in having a third option at running back who has fresh legs and can do anything and everything a coach asks of him. 

Edwards has put in the work during "clean-up time," with the promise and consistency he has shown in those moments are why he will receive an increase in touches during the 2022 season. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

6BF2242A-E820-4256-9962-D3FA4B10D12E
Recruiting

What Does Joenel Aguero Bring to Georgia?

By Brooks Austin18 hours ago
80942965-17A7-495A-AA9B-CA1B06D47243
News

BREAKING: Joenel Aguero Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin and Harrison Reno18 hours ago
A8E8EB86-27F8-4A1F-B06E-3BAF4A707C3C
Recruiting

Where Will Joenel Aguero Commit?

By Brooks Austin22 hours ago
01FF32D6-128E-4982-9FD0-AA1160EB72D3
News

JUST IN: Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2028-X4
News

SEC Expert: "It's Gonna Be Scary" When Asked About Georgia's Offense

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 11:43 AM EDT
USATSI_18351749
News

WATCH: Nick Chubb Squat FREAKISH Amount of Weight

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 9:42 AM EDT
Kirby Smar
News

National Pundits Attack Smart's NIL Comments Out of Context

By Evan CrowellJul 21, 2022 5:59 PM EDT
36168249-15B2-45A6-993D-4417698AD62A
Recruiting

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

By Brooks AustinJul 21, 2022 3:15 PM EDT