Preview: How To Attack Michigan Offensively

The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing to take on Michigan in the CFP and have to game plan for one of college football's best defenses.

Michigan fielded one of the best defenses in college football this season. They have SEC-level football players masquerading in Big Ten uniforms and have taken out several big-time offenses along the way.

Georgia is coming off a disappointing offensive outing against Alabama. They struggled to create consistent yardage through the air and became one-dimensional early in the football game.

They had a few weeks to regroup and are now preparing to take on the Wolverines. The Bulldogs don't have to light up the scoreboard to win, but they have to consistently find offense in key moments to ensure they come away victorious.

The Wolverine defense is headlined by potentially the best edge rusher tandem in the country. Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will likely become first-round draft picks after the season and consistently generate pressure.

Their sheer presence disrupts offenses, and in obvious passing situations, they routinely make disruptive plays. Simply allocating extra offensive linemen will not work; the call sheet completely changes when these two are on the field.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett will have to deliver the ball on time and in rhythm throughout the game. The offense likely won't hit longer developing pass plays, but that doesn't mean they can't find success through the air.

Several teams have tried to dial up deep shots against Michigan, and the Wolverines are routinely ready for it. When you look at teams that gave Michigan trouble, there is one common thread: they generated quick timing throws for their quarterback.

This formula plays right into Bennett's wheelhouse. He is at his best when he can make fast decisions while working the quick game, a luxury he was not afforded against the Crimson Tide.

While Georgia should find success through the air, they will have to run the ball well to win. The primary issue against Alabama was that they were forced to become one-dimensional; if Georgia can keep Michigan on their toes, there is reason to feel confident.

The Bulldogs have run the ball at times this season, specifically between the tackles. They have a stout interior trio of offensive linemen that have held their own in the run game and a set of tackles that have held up in pass protection against top-end pass rushers this season.

Their running back room is reportedly back to full health, meaning they have a stable of capable runners ready to bruise Michigan for four quarters. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has repeatedly stated that they pride themselves on being a physical football team, which means Georgia has to be even more stout upfront to find success.

This defense contains many high-caliber football players ready to play hard, fast, downhill football. They will force Georgia to make quick decisions and play hard, but the Bulldogs have repeatedly shown they can play that style of football.