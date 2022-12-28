How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State are scheduled to play each other for just the 2nd time in history this Saturday when they meet in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff. The last time these 2 teams met was the 1993 Citrus Bowl in which Georgia won the game by a score of 21-14.

The Bulldogs opened as 6.5 favorites nearly 3 weeks ago and have maintained that spread up until this point. This will be the first time since the 2021 National Championship that Ohio State will be an underdog (Alabama defeated the Buckeyes 52-24).

The Buckeyes 11-1 and are coming off of a very disappointing showing when they were utterly dominated in the 4th quarter in their loss to rival Michigan. The embarrassing defeat caused them to miss out on the BIG10 title game leaving a playoff birth for this season up in the air. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they were still able make the playoff after the USC Trojans lost the PAC12 title game.

Georgia on the other hand, is 12-0 for the 2nd straight season and has maintained the no.1 ranking in the nation for the majority of the season. The Bulldogs are 3 weeks removed from a 50-30 victory over LSU in the SEC Championship. However, despite the dominant performance, the Georgia defense allowed over 500 yards through the air (the most for a Georgia team in the Kirby Smart era). It will be interesting to see how the Bulldog defense fairs against the Ohio State passing attack.

This game will feature 2 of the 4 Heisman finalists from this season as quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud both were invited to New York earlier this month. Although, neither player was fortunate enough to take him the prestigious award, the matchup between these 2 elite quarterbacks is sure to be a must watch.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

