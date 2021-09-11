How to Watch: Georgia vs UAB

How can you watch Georgia vs UAB at 3:30 PM EST?

Two 1-0 teams will meet inside Sanford Stadium at 3:30 PM EST as the University of Alabama at Birmingham makes its way to Athens to take on the number two ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is fresh off a defensive 10-3 win over then-ranked number three Clemson in the season-opening neutral-site contest in Charlotte, North Carolina; on the flip side, UAB comes off a 31-0 domination of Deion Sanders' Jackson State last Wednesday.

The Blazers win comes off the backs of returning quarterback Tyler Johnston II, a redshirt senior who boasts a record of 13-5 as the Blazers starting quarterback; Johnston finished last week 17 for 21, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per completion in the win over Jackson State.

Georgia's JT Daniels comes off one of his worst games statistically against the Clemson Tigers, throwing for 135 yards and an interception while completing 22 of his 30 passes. Georgia's once explosive vertical passing game was rendered ineffective in Saturday's season opener with just one completion over 20 yards.

Daniels may not be the quarterback Blazers have to worry about as his status is up in the air before kickoff. News broke Wednesday that the redshirt sophomore is dealing with an oblique issue that held him out of practice Monday. The injury to Daniels has seen Carson Beck gain more reps with the first team out of precaution.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 3:30 PM EST at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

