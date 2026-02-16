UAB's Andy Kennedy Shades Players' Wages, Wonders Why They’re in 'Bozo Land' After Loss

Men’s basketball standards are high at UAB, an oft-forgotten mid-major power with a higher all-time winning percentage than BYU, Houston, Texas and Alabama.

On Sunday, the Blazers did not meet those standards, losing 55–54 to Tulane in American competition. Moreover, UAB struggled with one of basketball’s simplest shots, making just 10 of 22 layups in defeat.

Did this lead to a hilarious reaction from Blazers coach Andy Kennedy? It did indeed.

“I mean, guys, we’re talking about layups. These are college scholarship players that are making more money than most people in this room. Is it too much to ask for you to make a layup?” Kennedy asked via Tony Tsoukalas of al.com postgame.

UAB is now seventh in the American, looking up at South Florida, Tulsa, Wichita State, Memphis, Temple and Charlotte.

“Seriously. I mean, we’re in Bozo Land, man,” Kennedy said. “We can’t finish at the basket. That’s where we really miss [injured forward KyeRon Lindsay-Martin].”

As coaching meltdowns go, the ex-Blazers forward’s was pretty mild—ask now-former Kansas State coach Jerome Tang. He becomes yet another coach who worked both before and during the Age of Legal Compensation to seemingly revel in shading players’ earning power, however.

UAB, eyeing a late run after winning two games in the NIT last year, returns to action Wednesday against the Owls in Philadelphia.

