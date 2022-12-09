Skip to main content

How to watch the Heisman Ceremony

For the first time in over 25 years. Georgia will be represented in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Here is how to watch the ceremony

The University of Georgia has been home to some historic names in college football over the past 20 years. Names such as Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb, AJ Green, Todd Gurley, and numerous others have been at the forefront of college football and have won a plethora of accolades over the years. However, despite the revolving door of elite talent. It has been nearly 40 years since Georgia has had a Heisman Trophy winner. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will look to end the drought this Saturday night. Bennett was named a finalist for the trophy on Monday night along with quarterbacks Max Dugan, CJ Stroud, and Caleb Williams. He is the first finalist for the Bulldogs since running back Garrison Hearst earned the honors in 1992.

Should Bennett win the award, he will become the 1st Bulldog to win since Herschel Walker in 1982. He will also become the first former walk-on to win the award since quarterback Baker Mayfield did in 2017 with the Oklahoma Sooners.

While Vegas odds currently have Bennett as a heavy underdog to take the hardware home. The Bulldog faithful have still been in full support of their National Championship quarterback since he landed in New York earlier this afternoon.

How to watch the Heisman Memorial Trophy Ceremony

  • The Heisman Memorial Trophy Ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday Dec. 10th. 
  • Coverage will begin at 8pm eastern time on ESPN
  • Viewers will also be able to stream the even on the ESPN app as well as ESPN.com
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_5059
Football

Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A7072
News

PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint

By Brooks Austin
211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1369-X4
News

Report: Georgia Football Assistant "Primary Target" for SEC Coordinator Job

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 8.41.41 PM
News

Georgia Tight ends make SEC history

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_036-X4
News

Breaking: Brock Bowers Wins John Mackey Award; First in Georgia History

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.49.35 PM
News

Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship

By Christian Kirby II
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2427-X4
Football

Does Georgia Need to Address the Wide Receiver Room in the Transfer Portal?

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_0822
Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, How it Impacts Georgia's Chances

By Jonathan Williams