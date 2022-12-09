The University of Georgia has been home to some historic names in college football over the past 20 years. Names such as Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb, AJ Green, Todd Gurley, and numerous others have been at the forefront of college football and have won a plethora of accolades over the years. However, despite the revolving door of elite talent. It has been nearly 40 years since Georgia has had a Heisman Trophy winner.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will look to end the drought this Saturday night. Bennett was named a finalist for the trophy on Monday night along with quarterbacks Max Dugan, CJ Stroud, and Caleb Williams. He is the first finalist for the Bulldogs since running back Garrison Hearst earned the honors in 1992.

Should Bennett win the award, he will become the 1st Bulldog to win since Herschel Walker in 1982. He will also become the first former walk-on to win the award since quarterback Baker Mayfield did in 2017 with the Oklahoma Sooners.

While Vegas odds currently have Bennett as a heavy underdog to take the hardware home. The Bulldog faithful have still been in full support of their National Championship quarterback since he landed in New York earlier this afternoon.

How to watch the Heisman Memorial Trophy Ceremony

The Heisman Memorial Trophy Ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday Dec. 10th.



Coverage will begin at 8pm eastern time on ESPN

Viewers will also be able to stream the even on the ESPN app as well as ESPN.com

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.