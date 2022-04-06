Skip to main content

How to Watch Masters; Dawgs on the Course

Get all the information you need to get ready to watch the Georgia Bulldogs on the course at the August National Golf Club competing in the Masters this weekend.

The Univeristy of Georgia resides a mere 94 miles from the Magnolias of the Augusta National Golf Club. The sport of Golf's most prestigious major tournament, the Bulldogs are no stranger to the event, with former UGA Golfer Bubba Watson having won the event in 2012 and 2014. 

Here's the full list of Dawgs on the course this weekend: 

  • Russell Henley 
  • Bubba Watson
  • Hudson Swafford
  • Brian Harman
  • Sepp Straka 
  • Kevin Kisner

Here's how to watch: 

Television: Coverage of Thursday’s first round and Friday’s second round will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage will be from 2-6:30 p.m. central each day. Coverage of Saturday’s third round will be from 2-6 p.m. central on CBS. Sunday’s final round will be broadcast on CBS from 1-6 p.m. central.

Streaming coverage: ESPN+ and Paramount+ have the streaming rights to the Masters and will offer additional coverage at the following times (all times central):

Thursday, April 7

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 8

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 9

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Sunday, April 10

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

Paramount+

Thursday, April 7

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 8

8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups

9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 9

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

2 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast

Sunday, April 10

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups

10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16

1 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast

