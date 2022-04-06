How to Watch Masters; Dawgs on the Course
The Univeristy of Georgia resides a mere 94 miles from the Magnolias of the Augusta National Golf Club. The sport of Golf's most prestigious major tournament, the Bulldogs are no stranger to the event, with former UGA Golfer Bubba Watson having won the event in 2012 and 2014.
Here's the full list of Dawgs on the course this weekend:
- Russell Henley
- Bubba Watson
- Hudson Swafford
- Brian Harman
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Kisner
Here's how to watch:
Television: Coverage of Thursday’s first round and Friday’s second round will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage will be from 2-6:30 p.m. central each day. Coverage of Saturday’s third round will be from 2-6 p.m. central on CBS. Sunday’s final round will be broadcast on CBS from 1-6 p.m. central.
Streaming coverage: ESPN+ and Paramount+ have the streaming rights to the Masters and will offer additional coverage at the following times (all times central):
Thursday, April 7
8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups
7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 8
8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups
7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 9
9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6
10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 10
9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holes 4, 5, 6
10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
Paramount+
Thursday, April 7
8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 8
8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Featured Groups
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 9
9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups
10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16
2 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast
Sunday, April 10
9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Featured Groups
10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Amen Corner
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Holes 15, 16
1 p.m.-6 p.m., CBS Broadcast
