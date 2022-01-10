How To Watch: National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will meet yet again this season, this time for the national championship game. The two teams met for the SEC Championship Game where No. 3 Alabama, a near touchdown underdog, beat No. 1 Georgia 41-24. So how did the two teams meet again?

No. 1 Alabama took care of their business versus No. 4 Cincinnatti, running the ball for over 300 yards on their way to a convincing 27-6 win in the Cotton Bowl. Georgia took down No. 2 Michigan, leaving Miami without a doubt that they are one of the best teams in the country; Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11 off the back of Stetson Bennett, who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 8:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 8:00.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and the rest of his Aggies coaching staff will have an additional broadcast on ESPN2 as well. Taking the Manning broadcast format to a whole new level on the national stage.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.