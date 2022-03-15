Injury Report: Multiple Bulldogs Missing Spring Practice According to Smart

What is the injury report looking like heading into Georgia's first spring practice?

Tuesday will mark the first time since January 10th that the Georgia Bulldogs will take the field as a team since winning the national championship against Alabama in Indianapolis. Before taking to the practice field, Smart spoke with the media for the first time since National Signing Day and took the time to update the injury status of multiple players.

Georgia could have at least six players miss the entirety of spring practice due to injuries. Among those players include some big names like Brock Bowers, and Darnell Washington, while also having a name many looks at as a player potentially on the rise like Smael Mondon.

Smart shared the news on Tuesday that junior tight end Darnell Washington will miss the rest of the spring after going down with a lower leg injury. Just two months removed from his sophomore campaign, where he spent a majority of his season trying to get back up to speed after missing the first five games of the season with a foot injury.

Smart even informed the media that sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon will also miss the spring after a torn labrum. Dealing with a recovery from a torn labrum is something that isn't new to the Georgia medical staff, as just this time last season, Nakobe Dean spent the spring rehabbing from surgery.

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

