Injury Report: Who's IN For Alabama?

What is the injury report looking like for Alabama?

When both teams take the field on Monday night in Lucas Oil Stadium, both teams will look different from when they last met in Atlanta, Georgia, competing for the SEC Championship Game; Georgia is arguably as healthy as they've been all season, while Alabama will be without at least two key contributors. 

Wide receiver John Metchie is one of those Alabama will have to win without. Metchie suffered a torn ACL during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, taking away one of the Tide's dynamic receivers. 

Defensively Alabama will be without top cornerback Josh Jobe. Jobe broke his foot in the SEC title game. The injury to Jobe makes the status of defensive Jalyn Amour-Davis all the more important as his status is questionable for the national championship game. 

Injury Report

  • RB, Roydell Williams (Knee) - OUT
  • RB, Camar Wheaton (Knee) - OUT
  • RB, Jase McClellan (Knee) - OUT
  • WR, John Metchie III (Knee) - OUT
  • LB, Keanu Koht (Foot) - Questionable
  • LB, Christopher Allen (Foot) - OUT
  • CB, Josh Jobe (Ankle) - OUT
  • CB, Jalyn Armour-Davis (Hip) - Questionable

