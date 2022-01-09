Injury Report: Who's IN For Alabama?

What is the injury report looking like for Alabama?

When both teams take the field on Monday night in Lucas Oil Stadium, both teams will look different from when they last met in Atlanta, Georgia, competing for the SEC Championship Game; Georgia is arguably as healthy as they've been all season, while Alabama will be without at least two key contributors.

Wide receiver John Metchie is one of those Alabama will have to win without. Metchie suffered a torn ACL during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, taking away one of the Tide's dynamic receivers.

Defensively Alabama will be without top cornerback Josh Jobe. Jobe broke his foot in the SEC title game. The injury to Jobe makes the status of defensive Jalyn Amour-Davis all the more important as his status is questionable for the national championship game.

Injury Report

RB, Roydell Williams (Knee) - OUT

RB, Camar Wheaton (Knee) - OUT

RB, Jase McClellan (Knee) - OUT

WR, John Metchie III (Knee) - OUT

LB, Keanu Koht (Foot) - Questionable

LB, Christopher Allen (Foot) - OUT

CB, Josh Jobe (Ankle) - OUT

CB, Jalyn Armour-Davis (Hip) - Questionable

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.