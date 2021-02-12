Who Will Lead the Bulldogs in Total Offense in 2021?

Georgia football brings a deep and dynamic defense into the 2021 season. But which player will gain the most yards for the Bulldogs.

For much of Georgia football's recent history, the question of who will lead the offense in yardage was quite obvious. The program isn't nicknamed "Running Back U" for no reason. The team's leading ball carrier has always been the primary running back.

Entering 2021, the answer to that question isn't so obvious. This year's offense promises to be the most dynamic and explosive in recent memory. The Bulldogs have five reliable running backs and a heap of talented receivers.

With that much talent, it's hard to predict which player will lead Georgia in total offense this year. But, we at Dawgs Daily are going to try:

Brooks Austin

George Pickens, WR

This decision boiled down to, “who is going to eclipse 1,000 yards.” The running back room is extremely crowded, and there are plenty of mouths to feed. Though, history says betting on the Georgia wide receiver to reach the 1k mark is bad business. After all, Terrence Edwards is the only Bulldog to ever do it.

However, if Georgia is going to reach their full potential, it’s on the backs of JT Daniels and George Pickens this season

Kyle Funderburk

Jermaine Burton, WR

Near the end of last season, freshman Jermaine Burton showed everyone what all the fuss was about. He caught 17 passes for 274 yards across the last four games, which included a 197-yard night against Mississippi State.

Burton is the most dynamic receiver on Georgia's roster, capable of being a threat on quick passes, deep downfield, and on intermediate routes in the middle of the field. He is also a solid ball carrier on jet sweeps and will get plenty of opportunities in the running game this year.

Quarterback JT Daniels is going to target Burton a lot, especially early in the year with defenses diverting most attention towards George Pickens.

Jonathan Williams

George Pickens, WR

During the four games that JT Daniels played last year, George Pickens recorded over 70% of his season total receiving yards. In the last two games, Pickens had over 120 receiving yards.

It is obvious that Daniels likes to target Pickens and with a full load of spring practice and summer workouts, I expect their chemistry to strengthen. Now that Pickens has a legit quarterback throwing to him, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading the team in total offense.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Zamir White, RB

Georgia will have an explosive offense, Georgia will throw for a lot of yards, but will one receiver do enough damage to take down a running back for the most offensive yards in 2021? I do not believe so, and that is why I chose Zamir White.

White is not a flashy guy, but the running back room will be nearly identical to what it was last season, and he was on track for a 1,000-yard season last year if it were a normal 12-game schedule. White will not have a lot of highlight plays, but he will come in and grind out five-plus yards per carry as he has in his first two seasons between the hedges.

Evan Crowell

Kendall Milton, RB

Kendall Milton was one of the most explosive playmakers as a freshman in 2020, and fans should expect a big leap in both usage and production this coming season.

He is the best combination of the downhill running Zamir White brings with the shiftiness and speed in the open field that James Cook brings.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.