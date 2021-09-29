Isaiah Wilson Set to Get Another Shot in the NFL

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Isaiah Wilson Getting Another Shot in the NFL

Former Georgia offensive lineman, Isaiah Wilson is reportedly getting another shot at the NFL after being signed on by the New York Giants.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Georgia offensive lineman, Isaiah Wilson is reportedly getting another shot at the NFL after being signed on by the New York Giants. He rejoins former Bulldogs Azeez Ojulari, Tae Crowder, Alec Ogletree, and Andrew Thomas. Thomas and Wilson were bookend tackles for Georgia for two straight seasons in the SEC and perhaps this will be the group of teammates to get him on the right track. 

Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t play many snaps in his rookie season due to a variety of off-field issues, including an arrest for DUI.

During his time at Georgia, Wilson was a centerpiece of the Bulldogs' offensive line, bulldozing opposing SEC defenders and cementing the right side of the offensive line.

Just a few short years later, Wilson’s NFL future is in jeopardy.

Alain Poupart, lead editor of All Dolphins on SI.com, wrote in a piece last season stating that Wilson had been seen dancing on top of a car when he was supposed to be at OTA with the Dolphins.

This was after Wilson was waved by the Titans just months after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft due to off-the-field issues and a general lack of professionalism as a rookie.  

Poupart also wrote that “in the short time since the Dolphins acquired him, Wilson showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend, a source told Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald."

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn native enrolled in Athens at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 coaches freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019, but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10.

USATSI_15184996
News

Isaiah Wilson Set to Get Another Shot in the NFL

just now
FD91517D-D011-4B81-AC27-FF41B4F459EF
News

What Kayin Lee Brings to Georgia

50 minutes ago
4D9A20CC-DAF1-4A5E-86B0-23F83F41912E
News

WATCH: Kayin Lee's Commitment Video to Georgia Football

1 hour ago
5FFAAC87-71A0-45FE-B663-6D37C8784D70
News

BREAKING: Kayin Lee Makes College Decision

1 hour ago
uga-arkanasas 3549-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Scott Cochran's Status

1 hour ago
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0981-L
News

Debunking The Curious Case of Big Game Georgia

4 hours ago
8C90AC2C-3DE3-435B-9F6F-C4A7DF92F96C
Recruiting

Nation's No. 1 OT, Elijah Prichett Makes College Decision

22 hours ago
6DF9B1F1-AD6E-47AC-8BD0-BE49760CA8ED
News

Oscar Delp Sets Commitment Date, Latest on Where UGA Stands

23 hours ago