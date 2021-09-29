Isaiah Wilson Set to Get Another Shot in the NFL

Former Georgia offensive lineman, Isaiah Wilson is reportedly getting another shot at the NFL after being signed on by the New York Giants.

He rejoins former Bulldogs Azeez Ojulari, Tae Crowder, Alec Ogletree, and Andrew Thomas. Thomas and Wilson were bookend tackles for Georgia for two straight seasons in the SEC and perhaps this will be the group of teammates to get him on the right track.

Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t play many snaps in his rookie season due to a variety of off-field issues, including an arrest for DUI.

During his time at Georgia, Wilson was a centerpiece of the Bulldogs' offensive line, bulldozing opposing SEC defenders and cementing the right side of the offensive line.

Just a few short years later, Wilson’s NFL future is in jeopardy.

Alain Poupart, lead editor of All Dolphins on SI.com, wrote in a piece last season stating that Wilson had been seen dancing on top of a car when he was supposed to be at OTA with the Dolphins.

This was after Wilson was waved by the Titans just months after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft due to off-the-field issues and a general lack of professionalism as a rookie.

Poupart also wrote that “in the short time since the Dolphins acquired him, Wilson showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend, a source told Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald."

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn native enrolled in Athens at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 coaches freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019, but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10.