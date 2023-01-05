Jack Podlesny Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl twitter account announced yesterday that Georgia Football kicker Jack Podlesny had accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Podlesny has been the Bulldog's place kicker since the 2020 season.

Podlesny had already accepted an invite to the Hula bowl in December. But this news further cemented the fact that Monday night's National Title game will be his final appearance in the Red and Black.

During his 3 years as the Bulldog's kicker, Podlesny scored 335 points and was an impressive 100% accurate on PAT's. Perhaps the most notable moment of his career came in the 2021 Peach Bowl when he kicked a career long, 53 yard field goal to give Georgia a lead over the Cincinnati Bearcats with just seconds remaining in the game.

As a senior, Podlesny has made a career high 88.5% of his field goal attempts and has scored 130 points for the Bulldogs. He is a perfect 20-20 on field goal's inside of the 39 yard range and is 1-2 on field goals of 50 yards-plus this season.

Though Podlesny's absence will surely be felt by Georgia for the 2023 season, Georgia signee and No.1 kicker in the 2023 class Peyton Woodring is expected to take over the kicking duties for the Bulldogs and build on what has been an impressive run for Georgia kickers over the past few seasons.

