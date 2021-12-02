LATEST: Could Georgia and Jadon Haselwood Reunite?

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a tough week, and things continue to go downhill as wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

Haselwood is one of many Sooners that have entered the portal or de-committed from the program following head coach Lincoln Riley's departure. On Monday, it was announced that Riley would be leaving Norman to take the USC head coaching job.

Georgia recruited Haselwood out of high school before, and he was even committed to play for the Bulldogs before backing off his pledge. He originally hails from Ellenwood, Georgia, and played his high school football at Cedar Grove.

His name is a sensitive subject for many Georgia fans as they expected him to make plays in Athens. However, he de-committed after an unofficial visit with the Bulldogs in the fall of 2018.

Haselwood had trouble carving out a consistent role in his first few seasons with the Sooners but came on strong in the 2021 season. He hauled in 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns.

While Georgia is amidst a national championship push, they are always going to be attempting to improve their future roster. Wide receiver George Pickens will likely declare for the NFL Draft after this season, meaning an already thin receiver room becomes that much more inexperienced.

Haselwood could contend for starting snaps immediately and potentially fill the lofty expectations he had entering college. Georgia is expected to have an interest here and will kick the tires in an attempt to leave no stone unturned.

According to sources, Haselwood is close friends with Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and has even been on campus in Athens as recently as this week.

