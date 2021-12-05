BREAKING: Arkansas Lands Massive Transfer Portal Addition

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jadon Haselwood is Transfering to Arkansas

    A one-time Georgia commit has found his new home after transferring from Oklahoma.
    Author:

    It's been a tough two weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners after losing to rival Oklahoma State. A day later, news broke the Sooners were losing head coach Lincoln Riley to the University of Southern California. As a result of the change, many Oklahoma players entered the transfer portal. 

    Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was among those contributors who decided to enter the transfer portal following Riley's decision to leave Norman, Oklahoma, for his new job as the Trojans head coach. The announcement of Haselwood caught the attention of Georgia fans, as the one-time Georgia commit back in high school flipped to the Sooners and was going back on the market. 

    Haselwood had trouble carving out a consistent role in his first few seasons with the Sooners but came on strong in the 2021 season. He hauled in 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Showing the potential to become a major contributor in an offense. 

    Haselwood announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arkansas, whose head coach is former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Pittman's tenure so far at Arkansas is nothing short of amazing as he's quickly turned around the Razorbacks and has now pulled a talented receiver out of the transfer portal.

    FF4MIGOXwAkkw-W
