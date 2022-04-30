With the 133rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Georgia punter Jake Camarda

Neither a flashy, nor a normaly high pick in the draft, punter remains one of the more under the radar positions on an NFL Roster. That being said, a great punter will work wonders for a team. A great punter can flip field position which puts less pressure on a defense when they do not have to cover a short field.

If ever there were a master of this, it is Jake Camarda. Camarda has a booming leg, able to drive punts deep into an opponents territory from almost any section of the field. Camarda averaged an impressive 46.7 yards per punt during his senior season. His last couple years at Georgia have seen Camarda become more and more consistent at where he places his punts. On more than one occassion, Camarda has had punts downed inside of the 5 yard line and Camarda is good at coffin corner punting.

Camarda joined the rest of his Bulldog teammates at the NFL Combine in blowing away scouts when he ran a 4.56 40. That was faster than nine running backs and nine wide receivers at the Combine, according to Marc Weiszer.

Camarda's biggest draw back still remains his inconsistency however. He has been known to shank a punt or two, especially in stressful situations. If Camarda can continue overcoming those issues, he has the opportunity to be a mainstay at the punter position for many years to come in the NFL.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.