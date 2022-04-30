Skip to main content

Jamaree Salyer Drafted By Los Angeles Chargers

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer goes off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 195th overal pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers have selected Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. 

Salyer is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2022 offensive line draft class after a four-year career that saw him play in all but 4 of a total of 43 games. Salyer started in 23 of those games. Salyer's positioning at the next level is the biggest question. At 6-foot-4  and 330-pounds, the former Pace Academy product may not bring the frame of an NFL tackle, but after watching what he put on tape, scouts wonder if his success could translate to the National Football League. 

Salyer has the frame of a guard, but the feet of a tackle. Salyer has also had some practice at center which would allow him to become a versatile cog in the offensive line. His ability to play at any position will be extremely valuable at the next level.

Here's Brooks Austin's Scouting Profile Conclusion on Jamaree Salyer's college tape:

"Salyer's tape leaves questions in the run game, yet shows signs of an elite pass protector at the tackle position despite the deficiencies in terms of length. So, in other words, he's not a good enough run blocker to be a guard in the NFL at this moment, and his length leaves questions about his ability to remain elite as a pass-protecting tackle. Salyer very well could spend the first few years in the NFL doing the same thing he did his first two seasons in Athens, trying to figure out where he needs to play. The conclusion in Athens was 25+ starts at tackle, both right and left. The conclusion in the NFL will likely be a combination of starts at a variety of positions. Which very well could be Salyer's best overall trait. He's versatile. He can play all five positions, and in a sport where rosters are only traveling 7 or 8 offensive linemen, that's highly valuable to any franchise." 

- Brooks Austin

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

728905B3-4873-42F8-AFA3-000079E08675
News

Justin Shaffer Drafted By Atlanta Falcons

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll13 minutes ago
B3417DA4-1BDB-4DB9-9265-953528A4BE0C
News

BREAKING: Jake Camarda Drafted By Tampa Bay

By Andrew Carroll2 hours ago
609C87C5-C762-4BE6-A630-BD393BEA013D
News

BREAKING: Zamir White Drafted By Raiders

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll3 hours ago
48631E5F-CC18-47A2-8D59-3FD2A002B882
News

Channing Tindall Drafted by Miami Dolphins

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll16 hours ago
52A9C033-26B9-49F8-9DC0-E6AC840EBCE5
News

BREAKING: Nakobe Dean Finally Off the Board in Third Round

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll17 hours ago
nakobe dean
News

REPORT: Injury Causing Nakobe Dean to Slide

By Andrew Carroll18 hours ago
E94CE7FD-F777-4568-A5A8-D5B967BE6501
News

James Cook Drafted by Buffalo Bills

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll18 hours ago
C73AE8E0-FB8D-467B-95FF-D0EAE365382D
News

BREAKING: George Pickens Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers

By Harrison Reno and Andrew Carroll19 hours ago