With the 195th overal pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers have selected Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

Salyer is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2022 offensive line draft class after a four-year career that saw him play in all but 4 of a total of 43 games. Salyer started in 23 of those games. Salyer's positioning at the next level is the biggest question. At 6-foot-4 and 330-pounds, the former Pace Academy product may not bring the frame of an NFL tackle, but after watching what he put on tape, scouts wonder if his success could translate to the National Football League.

Salyer has the frame of a guard, but the feet of a tackle. Salyer has also had some practice at center which would allow him to become a versatile cog in the offensive line. His ability to play at any position will be extremely valuable at the next level.

Here's Brooks Austin's Scouting Profile Conclusion on Jamaree Salyer's college tape:

"Salyer's tape leaves questions in the run game, yet shows signs of an elite pass protector at the tackle position despite the deficiencies in terms of length. So, in other words, he's not a good enough run blocker to be a guard in the NFL at this moment, and his length leaves questions about his ability to remain elite as a pass-protecting tackle. Salyer very well could spend the first few years in the NFL doing the same thing he did his first two seasons in Athens, trying to figure out where he needs to play. The conclusion in Athens was 25+ starts at tackle, both right and left. The conclusion in the NFL will likely be a combination of starts at a variety of positions. Which very well could be Salyer's best overall trait. He's versatile. He can play all five positions, and in a sport where rosters are only traveling 7 or 8 offensive linemen, that's highly valuable to any franchise." - Brooks Austin

