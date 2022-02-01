Former Georgia Star Unexpectedly Pulls Out of Senior Bowl

Skip to main content

James Cook Pulls Out of the Senior Bowl

Former Georgia running back James Cook has reportedly pulled out of the Senior Bowl.

The annual Reese's Senior Bowl kicked off Monday with the official weigh-ins. The prospects on hand for the event will get three days in front of NFL executives and scouts as they partake in practices with their respective teams before doing battle on Saturday in the annual Senior Bowl. 

Georgia is set to have six former Bulldogs participate in the events this week, a number that could be higher after the news of two former players who will not be able to compete in the event this week. Inside linebacker Quay Walker will be available this week because of an injury; while running back, James Cook reportedly pulled out of the Senior Bowl. 

A decision that seemed to take many by surprise after a strong finish to his senior season in Athens. The former Miami, Florida, native saw his most productive season in 2021 as he rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries while also contributing as a receiver with 284 yards and four touchdowns on 27 receptions. 

Cook rose to the occasion when the Bulldogs needed him most; a 67-yard run in the national championship game set up the first touchdown of the game, along with setting the record for the longest run in a national championship game. In addition, Cook led Georgia on the ground with 77 yards on six carries, just a week after leading Georgia in receiving yards with 112 yards versus Michigan in the CFP Semifinal. 

Whether or not the decision to pull out of the Senior Bowl festivities will hurt his draft status is yet to be seen.

