James Cook Set to Make his NFL Debut for the Buffalo Bills

The 2022 NFL season is set to kick off tonight with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams facing one another on Thursday Night Football. Not only will the NFL be making its new season debut, but former Georgia Bulldog, James Cook, will be playing in his inaugural regular season game tonight as well.

The Bills are poised to have one of the most electric offenses in the entire NFL this season and Cook is looking to play a role in it this season.

Last year for Georgia, Cook was one of the most versatile running backs in all of college football. He rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns while also reeling in 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns. All of which were career highs for the former Bulldog.

Now as Cook is set to embark on his rookie year, there has been a lot of positivity surrounding his name leading up to this point. Kyle Brandt, who is a part of the "Good Morning Football" crew on NFL Network, released a list of rookie running backs who are "turning heads in preseason" and Cook was one of the five names to be on the list.

When talking about Cook, Brandt said, "James Cook is a glider. He looks like an Alvin Kamara, where it looks like I'm just jogging for a while. I'm gonna be chill, wait for the hole, and then boom!!" A style of play that Georgia fans became very familiar with during Cook's time in the red and black.

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, has emerged as one of the league's best at the position, and with Cook's ability to not only run in between the tackles but, as well as, make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield, the two could make for a great pairing up in Buffalo.

In the 2022 NFL draft, Cook was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round by the Bills. Clearly, the Bills had Cook listed as a highly valued prospect. While Cook may not be a major contributor right out of the gate, he could become a focal point of the Bills' offense as the season progresses and is certainly one of many rookie running backs to watch for the upcoming season.

