Georgia vs Samford Odds, Betting Line

Georgia has opened as a massive favorite over Samford, and the bet has been placed on only a few betting websites. We bring you the odds, betting line, and more.

The University of Georgia has covered the betting spread at a staggering rate under current head coach Kirby Smart, and Saturday, as they play host to the Samford Bulldogs, most Vegas sporting books are simply refusing to place a line on the game. 

Though, one sportsbook was bold enough to slap a line on the contest, as the Wynn Casino made the Georgia Bulldogs a 52.0-point favorite on Saturday. 

The football power index indicates that Georgia has a 99.9% chance to win Saturday's game, and despite Kirby Smart's tremendous amount of respect for his fellow Bulldog across the sideline, the Dawgs could easily cover. In Smart's last four contests against Non-Power-5 opponents, Georgia has won by an average of 50 points. 

Currently, Georgia has a 78.6% chance to reach the College Football Playoff, according to FPI, and are nearly 30-point favorites against the remainder of their regular season opponents. 

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) 
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call. 

