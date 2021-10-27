LATEST: Players Provide Update on QB Battle

James Cook spoke about the quarterback rotation during practice, he detailed that both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been taking reps evenly with the first-team unit.

Georgia running back James Cook spoke with the media on Wednesday and when asked about what the quarterback rotation has looked like this week during practice, he detailed that both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been taking reps evenly with the first-team unit.

The ongoing quarterback competition continues to be a frequently approached subject not just in the media but also in the press conferences with Kirby Smart.

Smart told the media that Daniels has "looked good" so far this week, adding that he has "done a good job." The junior quarterback competes to regain his starting job from redshirt senior Stetson Bennett. Bennett, the starter for six games in 2020, lost his job to Daniels a year ago following a shoulder injury that knocked Bennett out of the Florida game, giving way to Daniels starting the last four games of the season.

Smart has yet to indicate who will start at quarterback on Saturday but did add.

"I wouldn't say there has been a lot of limitations."

The announcement of Georgia's starter this coming Saturday is likely not to be announced until the Georgia offense takes the field in Jacksonville. Kirby Smart iterated earlier this week that the decision revolves around how they perform in practice and Daniels' health.

