Jameson Williams Injury, Leaves National Championship
Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams has exited the National Championship with an apparent knee injury.
He's status is in question, though initial reports are that it was a non-contact injury. He's currently in the medical tent and has not put any weight on that left knee.
Alabama is without their star wide receiver Jon Metchie already in this football game with a knee injury as well.
UPDATE: Jameson Williams was seen walking to the locker room to be evaluated.
Final Update: According to ESPN's Holly Rowe, Jameson Williams will not return to the National Championship game.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN
- Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Projected Starters
Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett
- RB: Zamir White and James Cook
- TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
- X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- DE: Travon Walker
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- MIKE: Nakobe Dean
- MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- SAM: Robert Beal
- STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole
- Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
