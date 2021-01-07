Did Jamie Newman Make the Wrong Decision?

Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 Georgia football season to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. As we update his NFL Draft stock, it begs the question, did he make the right decision?

Heading into the 2020 college football season, quarterback Jamie Newman was seeing his name in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was expected to be the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia and was even listed among Heisman trophy favorites.

Then on September 2nd, Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 football season and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The question now becomes, did he make the wrong decision to opt-out?

Preseason

Prior to the 2020 season, Jamie Newman was seen as high as the No. 3 overall quarterback on NFL Draft boards behind only Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

He was set to be handed the keys to an offensive system with offensive coordinator Todd Monken at the helm that thrived in driving the ball downfield, something that Newman himself excelled at. During his final season at Wake Forest, only Joe Burrow had a better passer rating on throws of 20+ yards or more.

Despite initial speculation that Newman left due to the threat of JT Daniels taking over the starting role at Georgia, we've come to learn that Daniels wasn't ready to play until midway through the season at best. It would have been Newman's offense and he likely would have done well.

Considering the weapons that Georgia possessed on the outside, along with Monken's willingness to allow quarterbacks to be involved in the running game, it's hard to imagine Newman wouldn't have had a good season.

Postseason

It goes without saying that NFL evaluators wanted to see more from Newman, and wanted to see him succeed in a more NFL like offense as opposed to the one he was playing in at Wake Forest. Though the primary issue with sitting out while others are playing is the fact that you open yourself up to being leap-frogged.

Players like Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, and even Zach Wilson weren't even thought of in terms of first-round discussions entering the 2020 college football season. Now, following great years from all three, they have all jumped Newman on draft boards.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance played in just one game this season, to no fault of his own — the FCS did not play in 2020 — and he might even get jumped by Zach Wilson and others in the upcoming NFL Draft.

If we learned anything this season from these opt-outs it is that it's one thing to miss a bowl game, it's an entirely different discussion when talking about missing an entire season prior to entering the draft.

Finally Tally

Preseason - Projected First Round Pick

Postseason - Projected Fourth Round Pick

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.