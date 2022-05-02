The five Georgia first round picks from last Thursday's NFL Draft have had their jersey numbers revealed.

Day one of the NFL Draft was as historic for the University of Georgia as many could've dreamed. The Bulldogs heard five names called on Thursday night in Las Vegas, all of which came from the historic 2021 Georgia defense. It is the first time in the Draft's history that five defenders from the same school were taken in the first round. It could've been six if not for the transfer of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to Florida State following the 2020 season.

With all five first-round selections having held their introductory press conferences with their new teams, numbers have been revealed.

Travon Walker: Jacksonville Jaguars #44

Walker will keep the same number he wore at the University of Georgia, #44, as he begins his career in the National Football League. Walker became Georgia's fifth player to go number one overall in the NFL Draft.

Jordan Davis: Philadelphia Eagles #90

Davis wore #99 in his time in Athens and will now wear the #90 in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles selected the former Georgia nose tackle with the 13th pick in the draft.

Quay Walker: Green Bay Packers #7

Quay Walker will keep the single-digit jersey number he wore in his final season at Georgia, thanks to the new rule from an offseason. The Packers selected Walker with the 22nd pick.

DeVonte Wyatt: Green Bay Packers #95

Walker will also keep his same number with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him 6 picks, following Quay Walker at 28.

Lewis Cine: Minnesota Vikings #6

Not only was Cine the final Bulldog selected on the first day of the Draft, but the final first round pick as he went at number 32 to the Minnesota Vikings. Cine removed the one from his Georgia jersey number and will now wear #6 with the Vikings.

