JT Daniels Is Just Getting Started

The former USC quarterback has officially announced he will return to the University of Georgia in the fall of 2021.

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels is staying in the south. The Georgia quarterback made it official, and took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce that he will be returning to the Bulldogs squad for the 2021 football season.

"Found my new home, now we got unfinished business Go dawgs 2021" said Daniels in a tweet.

Daniels started his college career at USC. He had a successful freshman season in 2018 and started in 11 out of 12 games. To add, he was the second true freshman to land the starting quarterback role in USC history.

Daniels skipped his senior year of high school (Mater Dei, Calif.) to enroll early at USC and was one of 2018's top pro-style quarterback recruits.

His 2019 season had an unfortunate start when he suffered an ACL tear in the second quarter of USC's season opener. Daniels was then ruled out for the remainder of the season and current USC quarterback, Kedon Slovis took over the starting QB role.

In April of 2020 it was announced that Daniels would enter the NCAA transfer portal and one month later Daniels landed at Georgia.

Daniels debut in the south was more than impressive, the California native started in Georgia's last four games of the 2020 season and led the Dawgs to four straight victories. Their final game against Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl ended in an upset win over the Bearcats 24-21.

In Daniels' four games with the Dawgs, he threw 10 touchdowns and had two interceptions. He completed 80 of 199 passes for a 67.2% completion percentage and threw for 1,231 yards. To add, he averaged 10.3 yards per attempt which is the highest by a Georgia quarterback in over a decade.

It is expected that Daniels will open the 2021 season as the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia. To add, Daniels currently sits at 14/1 odds for the 2021 Heisman trophy award next year according to BetOnline.com.

[READ: Twitter Reacts to Tyler Vaughns Declaring for NFL Draft]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.