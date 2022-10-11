Skip to main content

Jordan Davis Balling Out For the Eagles

Jordan Davis has taken the NFL by storm through his first five games of his rookie season. The now Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle is the highest rated rookie in the NFL.

Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokungsuh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the primary reasons Georgia's defense went on one of the greatest stretches of defensive play the sport has ever seen. 

Georgia Football fans are no strangers to the idea of Davis dominating football games, though the Philadelphia Eagles fan are becoming accustomed to this newfound feeling. 

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound nose tackle does more than absorb blockers and clog the middle of the defensive front. Especially in his senior season, Davis showed an ability to track down running backs and quarterbacks out of the backfield while also being able to collapse the pocket and pressure the quarterback. 

Through five games, Jordan Davis is the highest-rated rookie defensive lineman in the NFL, according to ProFootballFocus

The ability to pressure the quarterback was something that some questioned about Davis entering the NFL. His ability to limit the opponent's run game from day one in the league is what got him drafted No. 13 overall by the Eagles. His ability to get pressure at a high rate is something that will continue to elevate his value and performance on Sundays. 

