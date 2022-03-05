NFL Expert: "I've Never Seen Anything Like This"

Skip to main content

Jordan Davis Impresses NFL Draft Expert

Jordan Davis is turning heads at the NFL Combine.

Jordan Davis may have just locked in his status on becoming an NFL first-round draft pick following the amazing performance put in by the former Charlotte, North Carolina, native who ran an unexpected amazing time on his forty-yard dash.

Davis finished with not only an unofficial time of 4.82, but once the official numbers were released on the NFL Network's broadcast Davis ran even faster than first reported. The official time for Davis was 4.78, putting him right behind former teammate Devonte Wyatt who ran an unofficial time of 4.77, which drew a compliment from Daniel Jeremiah.

“I’m serious, I’ve never seen anything like this. Nothing like it.”

- Daniel Jeremiah on Jordan Davis's forty yard dash time

Davis left money on the table this time a year ago to return to Athens for his senior season. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board. Yet after another strong season for Davis, he is regarded as a consensus first-round draft pick.

The former Charlotte, North Carolina, native anchored down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone, freeing up his teammates for one on one matchups, which is something that doesn't show up in the stats.

Through the 15 game season, Davis finished with 32 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Davis received a lot of national attention early into his senior season as many realized his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

In the end, Davis did not make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Still, he did bring home the honors of being the winner of the Outland Trophy, annually given to the top interior lineman in college football.

