Jordan Davis Rocketing Up Draft Boards, Changes Narrative

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis put on a show at the NFL Combine, and displayed why he could be an investment worth making at the next level.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been a projected first-round pick for the last calendar year but has significant questions at the next level.

He played less than half the available snaps at Georgia in 2021 and never developed into a legitimate third-down pass-rushing threat. Scouts preferred his former teammate, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, over him because they didn't think Davis was a three-down player.

Davis is a plug-and-play run defender at the next level capable of transforming an NFL run defense. He can force opposing offenses into wider alignments, making them more predictable in passing sets.

However, drafting a run defender with a premium asset doesn't entice many general managers across the NFL. The consensus seemed to be that the league was somewhat down on Davis and that he may slip past the top-20.

At least that was the narrative surrounding Jordan Davis.

That all changed during the NFL Combine. Georgia blew up Indianapolis, making major headlines and causing social media to talk about Athens's excellent strength and conditioning program.

None impressed more than Davis. He measured 6-6 and 341 lbs. while running an ungodly 4.78-second forty-yard dash. His Raw Atheltic Score was a perfect ten and the second-highest ever charted behind Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

His athletic traits, coupled with his size, make him an exciting project for any defensive line coach across the NFL. Davis is extremely raw in pass-rush but is also a blank slate for any coaching staff.

What was a narrative about a question in the pass-rush ability or lack of twitch surrounding Davis, has turned into a question more so surrounding the amount of opportunity provided at Georgia.

After all, it's hard to get after the quarterback when you're off the field on the majority of pass-rushing downs.

Someone will fall in love with his measurables and beg their front office to let them mold him. It feels like his floor is now No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he may go much higher than that.

He has cemented himself as the top defensive tackle prospect in this class. Others got buzz, including Wyatt, but the results from this past week are hard to ignore. Davis dominated every drill and reportedly blew front offices away in interview sessions.

The NFL is a league built on traits. Some of the greatest college players of all time struggled in the pros because they couldn't make it on heart and grit alone, it takes special physical capabilities — something Davis is in no shortage of.

There is still much work to be done. Pass-rush refinement takes years, and even the game's greatest artists still must perfect their craft every offseason. However, Davis's NFL career just got off to a scorching hot start.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.