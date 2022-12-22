Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia

Jordan Hall, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, has signed his National Letter of Intent. The monster defensive lineman is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Ranked as the nation’s 9th best defensive lineman - and 73rd overall - by 247Sports, Hall is a mountain of a man. At nearly 6-foot-5, Hall has the type of length Kirby Smart covets at the line of scrimmage. At 300 pounds, he has the mass to be a contributor early.

Georgia had to beat out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for Hall’s services.

During his time at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Hall compiled 19 sacks and over 60 tackles for loss.

Dawgs Daily's Connor Jackson had this to say about Hall back in November:

"Along with M'Pemba, UGA has been pursuing Hall for a while. Hall, one of the best available defensive linemen in the country, has made numerous stops in Athens, and the Dawgs have seemed like the team to beat for some time now. Hall keeps his recruitment under wraps, so it's hard to tell exactly where this one is headed. However, we remain confident that he will end up in the class."

Hall will help to replenish the depth of a defensive line that is losing some key contributors, including All-American Jalen Carter.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE