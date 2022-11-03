Skip to main content

Josh Heupel Expects Tennessee to Handle Crowd Noise From Georgia

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media Wednesday morning and said they he expects his team to handle the crowd noise from Georgia's fans.

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel addressed the media Wednesday morning ahead of the Volunteers’ matchup with Georgia. Heupel was mum on the potential impact of a packed Sanford Stadium when his No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

“We’ll find out on game day. At the end of the day, there’s been times since we’ve gotten here that we’ve handled being on the road extremely well. There’s other times we haven’t handled it. That’s [coaches]. The communication, and playing smart football, will be important on Saturday. Anticipate us handling it well.” said Heupel.

What Tennessee should anticipate is perhaps the rowdiest crowd in the history of Sanford Stadium. Multiple stories have been written this week about the huge games that have been played in Athens in the past. 2019 Notre Dame, 1965 Alabama, 1942 Georgia Tech. None have been as massive, or as highly-ranked, as this one. This is the highest-ranked game in the history of Sanford Stadium. The previous being No. 3 Auburn vs No. 4 Georgia in 1983.

“Anticipate it being a great environment. Big football game. Obviously they’ve been highly successful, and their fanbase is excited for this one too. Ours is too. It’ll be a great environment, so anticipate crowd noise being a part of the football game for sure.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart implored the crowd to get out early and be as loud as they’ve ever been in a post on Twitter. “Saturday we need Dawg Nation to affect the game !! If you can talk when you leave, you didn’t yell enough !!”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee has played on the road just twice this season: a 34-27 OT win at Pitt and a 40-13 win at LSU.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

211113_AJW_FB_TN_1145-X2
News

Score Predictions: Who Wins The Game of The Year inside Sanford

By SI Staff
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1710-X2
News

"Won't Be Surprised If Tennessee Scores 50" vs UGA Anonymous Source tells ESPN

By Brooks Austin
3D527D39-0698-45DD-91FE-53E8925FF66D
News

Keys to a Win - Georgia's Offense vs Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19198653
Recruiting

Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_17159291
News

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

By Christian Goeckel
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_740
Football

Georgia's Biggest Allies Against Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
211113_AJW_FB_TN_2731
Football

The History Between Georgia and Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
3E18634B-C35C-4630-A617-887878179029
Recruiting

Running Visitor's List for UGA-Tennessee

By Connor Jackson