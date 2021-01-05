He's Back, JT Daniels Makes It Official

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has made it official, he will be returning to Georgia for the 2021 football season.

Daniels returning to Georgia automatically makes them one of the national title contenders for the 2021 football season. In his four games as a starter for the University of Georgia, he averaged 10.3 yards per attempt which is the highest by a Georgia quarterback in over a decade. Not to mention he seemed to ignite a wide receivers group from Georgia that's extremely talented but was underutilized with Stetson Bennett at the helm.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has made a career out of quarterbacks that give his wide receivers a chance to win with deep shots down the field and JT Daniels has shown over his four games as a starter that he is more than willing to take those shots.

Additionally, he seemingly only going to get better. His surgically repaired knee is getting stronger by the day and his pocket mobility continues to get better with each start.

He now enters a much-needed offseason where he will develop even better chemistry with his returning weapons. Georgia returns almost all of their receiving weapons including George Pickens who saw a season resurgence with Daniels at the helm of the offense.

Daniels is current odds for the 2021 Heisman trophy are set at 14/1 according to BetOnline.com. It will be interesting to see how this decision impacts the decision of other draft-eligible juniors such as Tyson Campbell and Jordan Davis as well. Having a quarterback and offense as talented as Georgia's will give them legitimate title chances.

