JT Daniels Transfers to Rice

Quarterback JT Daniels has committed to use his final year of eligibility play football at Rice University for the 2023 season.

Quarterback JT Daniels has committed play football at Rice University for the 2023 season in what will be his final year of eligibility. This will be his 3rd school in as many years and the 4th school of his collegiate career. 

Daniels, originally a 5 star recruit out of the state of California, started his career with USC where he started for the Trojans as a Freshman. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL early in his sophomore season and transferred to Georgia after losing the starting job.

After recieveing medical clearance, Daniels started the final 4 games of the season for the Bulldogs in 2020. Where he amassed 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns. Heading into 2021, Daniels was listed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. Unfortunately, injuries shortened his season once again and he would be benched for Stetson Bennett. He would transfer to West Virginia at the end of the season.

In his only season with the Mountaineers, Daniels threw for just 13 touchdowns to 9 interceptions and would eventually lose the starting job to Garrett Greene. He entered the transfer portal once again earlier this December.

While going from an SEC powerhouse to ending up at a group of 5 school may be alarming, Daniels still possesses immense arm talent and big game experience that could help an Owls team that finished 5-8 in the 2022 season.

