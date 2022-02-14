SOURCE: Brock Bowers Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Spring

Skip to main content

JUST IN: Brock Bowers Undergoes Surgery

Talented Sophomore Tight-End Undergoes Labrum Surgery

As spoken about in the lead-up to the College Football Playoff, rising sophomore and star tight end Brock Bowers dealt with a lingering shoulder issue throughout the latter parts of the season. Although hampered, Bowers still managed to remain a key piece in the Georgia Offense, including his late score in the National Championship Game.

Sources now confirm to SI Dawgs Daily that Bowers has undergone surgery to repair the injury with his shoulder. Sources also tell SI Dawgs Daily that it was a Labrum issue in his shoulder. 

Offseason surgeries are a commonplace in football these days as players regularly undergo post-season clean-up surgeries in order to get fixed whatever may need fixing. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and wide receiver Kearis Jackson (knee) both underwent offseason season surgeries last year as well. Bowers is expected to be back by spring practice, barring any major setback, and a full go heading into the 2022 season.

With Bowers having surgery, even if he is ready by spring practice, his reps will likely be limited during the Spring. This may prove beneficial for Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp who will be asked to take on those reps that Bowers misses.

