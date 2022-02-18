JUST IN: CFP Decides to Stick With Four-Teams

Skip to main content

JUST IN: College Football Playoffs to Stick with Current Four-Team Format

The College Football Playoffs will not be expanding in these next four years.

For months many have wondered whether or not the College Football Playoffs will eventually expand from its current four-team format that was first introduced in the 2015 season. 

That question has now been answered in a statement from Bill Hancock, the executive director of College Football Playoff, which revealed that the CFP has decided to stick with its current four-team format for the next four years after the CFP Board of Managers met virtually. 

"The CFP Board of Managers met via video conference yesterday, as a follow-up to a video meeting earlier this week conducted by the CFP Management Committee.

"The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP's original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.

"Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.

"I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful."

- Bill Hancock

