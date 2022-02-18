JUST IN: CFP Decides to Stick With Four-Teams

For months many have wondered whether or not the College Football Playoffs will eventually expand from its current four-team format that was first introduced in the 2015 season.

That question has now been answered in a statement from Bill Hancock, the executive director of College Football Playoff, which revealed that the CFP has decided to stick with its current four-team format for the next four years after the CFP Board of Managers met virtually.

"The CFP Board of Managers met via video conference yesterday, as a follow-up to a video meeting earlier this week conducted by the CFP Management Committee.



"The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP's original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season.



"Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.



"I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful." - Bill Hancock

