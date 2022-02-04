JUST IN: Georgia Expected to Hire New Outside Linebacker Coach

Skip to main content

Chidera Uzo-Diribe Named OLB Coach

SI Dawgs Daily can confirm that Georgia is closing in on hiring Chidera Uzo-Diribe as outside linebackers coach. 

Matt Zenitz of ON3.com was the first to report Georgia's interest in Uzo-Diribe. Georgia is looking at filling the vacancy left by former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who took the head coaching job at Oregon. 

After taking the defensive line coaching job at TCU, following head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU, Uzo-Diribe spent two seasons at Kansas as the outside linebackers coach under then-head coach Les Miles. Miles promoted Uzo-Diribe to an on-field coach following the 2019 season, where he served as a quality control coach for the Jayhawks. 

Before that, he was a graduate assistant for Colorado University for two seasons (2016-18), after finishing his playing career with the Buffaloes, where he racked up 20 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss. Uzo-Diribe would then sign with the Saints in 2015 before being cut on the final day of training camp.

Uzo-Diribe will now fill the role of Dan Lanning, who departed eight weeks ago to begin his new job as the head coach in Eugene. 

