July has been one of the busiest months on recruiting fronts in recent memory, especially for Georgia. Heading into the weekend, Kirby Smart and his staff picked up eight verbal commitments, adding to the 2023, 2024, and even the 2025 classes from this month alone. That was before the Bulldogs picked up another pledge from the No. 24 overall prospect, safety Joenel Aguero.

Aguero became the ninth prospect to commit to Georgia this month, with the 10th coming days after, as Yazeed Haynes announced via social media that he was flipping his commitment from Penn State to the University of Georgia.

Haynes, a three-star wide receiver from North Penn (Pa.) High visited Georgia in June after announcing his commitment to Penn State earlier in June, after decommitting from Rutgers in May.

Haynes is listed at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, according to his profile on 247Sports, where they also point out he helped North Penn High School to an 11-1 season. Following the season, Haynes showed off his skills in a Rivals Camp in Philadelphia, where he'd be named the MVP of the receivers.

The Pennslyvania native gives Georgia its 16th commitment of the 2023 class that continues to gain momentum following the loss of "legacy recruit" Justice Haynes, the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes, who chose SEC foe Alabama over the Bulldogs.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

