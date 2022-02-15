Why Justice Haynes is a Clear Must-Have for Georgia Football

Georgia has a long history of great running backs, from the days of Herschel Walker up to the days of now, it's been RBU for a while. Justice Haynes needs to be next in line.

With a lineage of great backs from the days of Herschel to the current form, Georgia has long been looked at as RBU. They consistently put running backs in the league, constantly recruiting pairs of the premier prospects over decades of recruiting. From Gurley and Marshall, to Michel and Chubb, Georgia is no stranger to great backs.

The question is who is, who is next?

A name to watch that has the potential to carry the rock for the bulldogs in the future is Justice Haynes. His name should sound familiar to Georgia fans. His father was former Georgia running back Verron Haynes, most well known for his involvement in the “hobnailed boot” play, the upset win against Tennessee early in Mark Ritch’s tenure.

Though it's not easily forgotten Verron proceeded to play seven years in the NFL along with a Super Bowl championship with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That lineage of running back stardom was shown in Justice from a young age.

As a freshman at Blessed Trinity, Haynes rushed for 1754 yards on 205 carries and 18 TDs. His sophomore season saw just nine games during a pandemic shortened year, and he managed to produce a staggering 1750 yards on 9.9 per carry and 25 TDs.

As if the bar could not be set any higher for the young back, in 2021, he rushed for 2375 yards on 275 carries, averaging a career-high 197.9 yards per game and 29 touchdowns. In 2021, Haynes accounted for 55% of Blessed Trinity's touchdowns scored, and 51% of the total yardage gained. Against loaded boxes, entire gameplans designed to stop No. 22, he conquered.

He is a well-rounded back, on tape, he shows great speed and power, with the ability to run by players while also running through arm tackles at the same time. Even with his high school known mostly for running the ball he also displayed that he could be a viable third-down passing option possessing good hands, particularly in late-game situations in which they trailed, resulting in Haynes becoming their primary target.

Haynes for the moment plays his high school ball for Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia. With Justice being a legacy and home state kid it will be very hard for another team to come in and pluck Haynes away from the Bulldogs.

In his recruitment, Georgia appears to have the early lead, but his talent has already drawn attention from the nation's premier recruiting powerhouses. Haynes would take up one of the two running back spots the Bulldogs hope to fill in the class of 2023. The Clemson Tigers are coming hard after this electric back

Haynes has seen an enormous workload on the high-school ranks. He's seen 692 touches over a three-year high school career. A place like Georgia where his workload will decrease, but his skillset will be maximized is an ideal landing spot for such a gifted young back.

